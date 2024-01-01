For a truly comprehensive collection of creepy crawlies, butterflies, scorpions and other critters from all over Central America, drop into this private collection. The specialty is Lucanidae, a genus of beetles whose males usually display ferocious-looking pincers. You may have to knock, since it opens according to the owner's whim.
Museo Entomológico
León
