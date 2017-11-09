Welcome to Managua
And while most travelers are now skipping the city altogether – instead arranging quick airport transfers from nearby Granada – stay a day or two and you will see that big, bad Managua ain't so bad after all, and that this truly is the heartstring that holds the nation's culture and commerce together.
Aside from diving into the whir of a magnificent beehive of honking horns, sprawling markets, garbage and rancor, this low-rise city with improbable trees, remarkable street art and spirited monuments also gives you easy access to nearby lagoons, the nature reserve of Chocoyero-El Brujo, a smattering of fun beaches like Pochomil, and the hot springs at El Trapiche.
Top experiences in Managua
Managua activities
Cerro Negro Volcano Sandboarding Tour from Managua
After hotel pickup in Managua, begin your day trip with a journey approximately 1.5 hours north to Cerro Negro Volcano. Located in the Cordillera de los Maribios mountain range, Cerro Negro is one of the youngest volcanos in Central America. Its terrain consists of gravel-type volcanic debris, and it’s often referred to as the 'Black Hill.' When you reach Cerro Negro, your guide will give you a brief overview and safety instruction before leading you on a hike up the steep volcano. Although it's less than a mile to the top of Cerro Negro, the hike up is very steep and considered difficult, so be prepared for a tough but rewarding 1.5-hour climb! Feel free to bring along snacks and water to refuel on this hike. When you reach the top, at an elevation of about 1,640 feet (500 meters), take in gorgeous views of the surrounding Telica and San Cristobal volcanos. Then, strap in and enjoy a thrilling sandboard adventure down the volcano! You'll have the option to sit or stand on your board, depending on your comfort level. After your tour, you’ll have time to stop for lunch (own expense) in León before returning to Managua.
Day Trip to Granada, Masaya and Catarina from Managua
Although the city was overwhelmed by pirates, destroyed during the civil wars and set afire by American filibuster William Walker in 1856, Granada remains today one of the most beautiful cities in Nicaragua. You can visit interesting places and appreciate the beautiful architecture of the city. We will enjoy a traditional lunch (included) before finishing our trip with a boat trip to the beautiful islands of Lake Nicaragua and at the end we will visit and way back to Managua we will visit the Catarina Viewpoint that offers impressive views of the Apoyo Lagoon and its surroundings, and a place to take panoramic photos without forgetting that you can find the best crafts in the neighboring town of San Juan de Oriente.
Granada City Tour from Managua with Boat Ride on Lake Nicaragua
After pickup from your Managua hotel, your day trip to Granada starts as you head southeast with your guide to the shore of Lake Nicaragua, on which Granada sits. Begin your Granada tour with a visit to the cultural center of Casa de los Tres Mundos. Created to support and promote cultural projects in Nicaragua and the rest of Central America, Casa de los Tres Mundos is located in a beautiful colonial mansion, which you’ll tour with your guide. Browse through the art gallery that includes paintings from local artists, and learn the history behind the center from your guide. Next, head Parque Central and browse local markets and admire colonial architecture as you make your way to the Convent and Museum of San Francisco, a striking colonial church with a blue facade. Tour the impressive museum inside the church, where you'll see pre-Colombian statues and pottery. Then, visit a nearby colonial-style house for lunch (own expense).After lunch, your Lake Nicaragua adventure begins as you board a boat for a cruise to around 365 tiny tropical islands. Stay on the boat, cruising around the islands and learning about the lush flora from your guide. Marvel at Mombacho Volcano while cruising through the small islands, formed over 10,000 years ago when the volcano erupted. Keep an eye out for native birds like tanagers, hawks, jays and warblers, and listen to your guide’s commentary about the history of the islands and of Lake Nicaragua, which is home to freshwater sharks and sawfish. After your boat ride, you'll be transported back to your Managua hotel.
Leon Day Trip from Managua
After pickup from your Managua hotel, head north to Leon by comfortable coach. On your way, admire the beautiful surrounding landscape featuring Lake Managua (Lake Xolotlan), the Momotombo volcano and the Maribios volcanic chain. Visit the ruins of Leon Viejo, declared an UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000. Follow your guide on a tour of the ruins and learn how Leon is the second-oldest city in Nicaragua, established in the early 1500s. You'll see foundations of houses as well as some restored buildings.Continue into the city of Leon, founded in the early 1600s. Known for its beautiful churches and stunning streetscapes, Leon is a picturesque colonial city. With your guide, tour the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Cathedral of Leon, one of the largest churches in Central America. Admire the interior filled with magnificent works of art including marble statues. Next, head to a local restaurant for lunch (own expense) before continuing to the Art Center of the Ortiz Gurdian Foundation. Located in two restored colonial buildings, this center houses various exhibits of paintings, sculptures and contemporary art. Tour the center with your guide and learn about various Nicaraguan artists. Then, visit the Rubén Darío Museum, located in the old house famous Nicaraguan writer Rubén Darío once lived in. Ruben Darío was the poet who initiated the Spanish-American literary movement that took off at the end of the 19th century and had a lasting influence on Spanish literature and journalism. Tour the museum and see hand-written manuscripts, as well as photographs. After your tour, you'll be driven back to your Managua hotel.
5-Day Best of Nicaragua Tour: Managua, León and Granada
From the moment your 5-day Nicaragua tour beings in Managua, you’ll be immersed in Nicaragua’s historic sites and scenic splendors. During your three sightseeing tours in each city, you’ll see or visit top attractions like the Rubén Darío National Theatre and the National Museum; UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Ruins of Leon Viejo and the Cathedral of León; and natural wonders like Masaya Volcano National Park and Lake Nicaragua. You have your choice of 3.5-star or 4-star hotels in each city. Breakfast and entrance fees are included each day, as is comfortable transportation between all destinations.Please see the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.
Private Cerro Negro Volcano Sandboarding Tour
The adventure starts in Managua when you are picked up at your hotel in a 4WD vehicle with the boards and adventure equipment. In one hour and a half, you travel from the capital of Managua to the beautiful and colonial city of León. The route of 90 kilometers from one department to another is filled with landscapes as volcanoes, sorghum plantations, small towns, nature; perfect for a journey. The volcano is located 25km away from the city of León.The hiking starts. Though the volcano is not that high (500 mt.), the one hour ascent can result exhausting. It is recommended to bring with you water, fresh comfortable clothing, sport shoes and sunblock. Don’t forget your camera! At the top, the rocky and grey landscape turns into a wonderful view of blues and greens; you get to see part of the volcanic chain, the craters, the fumaroles, and more. At this point of your journey, you can get time (about 30 minutes) to take some of the best photos of your life.Get your sandboarding clothing on, listen to your guide explaining how to board the volcano, and get ready to feel pure adrenaline. In case you decide not to do the sandboarding, you can descend the volcano running down, which is fun, too!