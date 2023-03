Birdwatching and coffee tours are conveniently rolled into one at Gaia Estate, a lush, 90-acre organic coffee farm. Over 150 species of birds live here, and forested trails lead past 60 species of trees. From Diriamba's Puma gas station turn right towards Diriamba Stadium, then right again in front of the stadium and drive 4.5km to the village of San Carlos. The road curves left and the entrance to Bosques de Gaia (known locally as 'Miramar') is past the curve.