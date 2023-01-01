The Parque Central is downright audacious, a concrete confection of fountains and turtles with a very Jetsons-esque clock tower and a small locomotive sitting by the old Aduana building that's now a museum dedicated to Corinto's old railroad. A squat, green Catholic church is the final resting place of poet Azarías H Pallais, although most literature ignores him, noting instead that Isla El Cardón, just offshore, inspired Rubén Darío’s poem ‘A Margarita Debayle.’