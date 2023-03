This beautiful church is home to Nicaragua’s patron saint and mistress of its biggest national religious event, La Gritería, when troupes of festejeros shout ¿Quién causa tanta alegría? (‘Who causes so much joy?’) and receive the response, ¡La concepción de María! (‘The conception of Mary!’).

Dedicated pilgrims show up a few days early for the Lavada de la Plata (Polishing of the Silver) on December 5 and 6. The work is meditative but fun, with mariachis serenading the faithful.