Features an art deco exterior, a nice bell tower, a simple interior hung with chandeliers and a beautiful blue-and-white tiled ceiling.
Iglesia El Calvario
León & Northwestern Nicaragua
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.53 MILES
Three blocks north of the cathedral, the 1786 Iglesia de la Recolección is considered the city’s most beautiful church, a Mexican-style baroque confection…
Reserva Natural Isla Juan Venado
20.37 MILES
This 20km-long, sandy barrier island (in some places only 300m wide) has swimming holes and lots of wildlife, including hundreds of migrating bird species…
Museo de Arte Fundación Ortiz-Gurdián
21.4 MILES
Probably the finest museum of contemporary art in all of Central America, the Ortiz-Gurdián Collection has spilled over from its original home in Casa Don…
7.85 MILES
Flor de Caña rum is among the world's finest and it has been produced in Chichigalpa since the distillery's founding in 1890. Visitors are initiated into…
Museo Histórico de la Revolución
21.53 MILES
León is the heart and soul of liberal Nicaragua. Stop into this museum for an overview of the Nicaraguan revolutionaries who stood up against the Somoza…
0.78 MILES
Anyone with even a passing interest in archaeology should stop in here, one of the finest museums in the country. The beautifully displayed collection…
21.6 MILES
Officially known as the Basílica de la Asunción, León’s cathedral is the largest in Central America, its expansive design famously (and perhaps…
Museo de Leyendas y Tradiciones
21.69 MILES
León’s most entertaining and eclectic museum is housed in La XXI (the 21st Garrison), decorated with murals graphically depicting methods the Guardia…
Nearby León & Northwestern Nicaragua attractions
0.45 MILES
This dramatic facade is painted pastel-yellow; inside, find delightful Easter egg–blue and yellow columns and arches.
0.45 MILES
Chinandega has some seriously striking churches, including the 1878 Iglesia Guadalupe, which despite the radiant – and rather grandiose – colonial-style…
0.48 MILES
This is Chinandega’s most important church, with a splendid Stations of the Cross, lots of gilt and some Russian Orthodox styling that have earned it the…
5. Basílica de Nuestra Señora de la Inmaculada Concepción de la Virgen María
3.38 MILES
This beautiful church is home to Nicaragua’s patron saint and mistress of its biggest national religious event, La Gritería, when troupes of festejeros…
7.17 MILES
This smoking city park, about 10km north of town and accessible by 4WD or on horseback, preserves 50 manzanas of mostly primary forest, including a…
8. Reserva Natural San Cristóbal-La Casita
9.55 MILES
Eye-catching Volcán San Cristóbal (1745m), the tallest volcano in Nicaragua, streams gray smoke from its smooth cone. Achieving the summit of this beauty…