Welcome to Caribbean Coast
Your cast will feature tough and insightful characters from English-speaking Creole towns and indigenous Miskito, Mayangna, Rama and Garifuna communities. And there will be plenty of action too, with scuba diving, epic treks through dense rainforest, beachcombing, and fishing in the mangroves.
But even the most skilled author would struggle to capture the essence of the region, a vibrant mix of indigenous, African and European cultures that you'll only really get a feel for if you check it out for yourself.
Top experiences in Caribbean Coast
Recent articles
Caribbean Coast activities
Half-Day Nature Tour in Isla de Ometepe
This half-day nature tour starts with a pick-up at any hotel or previously designated area in Isla de Ometepe. From there, you'll travel to "Peña Inculta" a nature reserve where you will see groups of white faced and howler monkeys in their natural habitat. Also species like squirrels, iguanas and tropical birds as wrens and parrots.After visiting the reserve, you'll head to Finca Magdalena, a community and coffee farm constructed in 1988, where you will have the opportunity to observe organized coffee cultivation, and a hike in the nature to see petroglyphs or rock carvings.After, you'll have relaxation time and lunch overlooking Lake Nicaragua. The last stop is a visit to a natural water pool known as "Ojo de agua", where you can swim or relax surrounded by nature and the sound of the birds. The tour finishes with the drop off at your hotel or any previously designated area on the island.
Romantic Get Away to Pearl Lagoon from Bluefields
Departing from Bluefields early in the morning, we will get ready for a 1-hour and 45 minutes boat ride on the jungle's rivers. On arrival to the islands you can go exploring, snorkeling, swimming or fishing. Have lunch and then relax on a hammock.Where you can go swimming, snorkeling, exploring, collecting sea shells, trying out the hammocks or sit around the camp fire later just you and your loved one!
Overnight Tour to Pearl Lagoon and to the Island from Bluefields
Upon leaving the dock you will soon enter the mystic rivers of the Nicaragua jungles you will first notice the trees and vegetation constantly changing. You will see birds of all colors and shapes, look up and see a cloud of parakeets, listen for a baboon to howl a warning to stay away these jungles house. Many species of wild life. To include red tigers, pumas, jaguars, armadillos, snakes of all sizes and shapes and crocodiles.It is truly a jungle paradise. You will soon be crossing the Escondido River that connects the Caribbean with the Pacific Ocean. You might even see an ocean going freighter. Next stop is Kukra Hill for a short break. This town houses a large vegetable oil farm. On to the town of pearl lagoon, after checking into your hotel you will have plenty of time for sightseeing. Don’t forget to order an early breakfast as the boat leaves at 8:00am.At last you are on your way to the inhabited cays, it’s time to go swimming, snorkeling, fishing before your fish lunch and then a hammock snooze.There is only one bad thing about your visit to the cays. You won’t want to leave...and you really don’t have to.
5-Day Uninhabited Island Family Tour
Day 1:Arriving at Bluefields Airport, you will be met by your tour guide who will take you to your hotel. Once you have settled in, you will go on a tour of Bluefields.Day 2:Next day, you will be leaving the dock and soon enter the mystic rivers of the Nicaraguan jungles. You will first notice the trees and vegetation constantly changing. You will also see birds of all colors and shapes so look up and see a cloud of parakeets, listen for a baboon howling a warning to stay away. These jungles house many species of wild life, including Red Tigers, Pumas, Jaguars, Armadillos, Snakes of all sizes and shapes and Crocodiles. It is truly a jungle paradise.Next stop is Kukra Hill for a short break. After reaching the town of Pearl Lagoon, you'll check into your hotel and have plenty of time for sightseeing.Day 3:On day three don’t forget to order an early breakfast because the boat leaves at 7:00am. At last, you are on your way to the uninhabited cays, where you can do some swimming and snorkeling. After lunch, try a hammock on for size, then get ready for a campfire supper. How would you like to have a big party with just you and your friends on an uninhabited island in the Caribbean Sea?Day 4:After Breakfast, you can explore the island. Maybe do a little more snorkeling, or some Caribbean-style fishing. Have some free time after lunch then prepare for the ride back to pearl lagoon.All food and soft drinks are furnish on the islands. There is only one thing bad about your visit to the cays, you won’t want to leave. Day 5:Today you're free to wake at your leisure. Get ready to depart for Bluefields before 12:00.
5-Day Native Villages Tour of Caribbean Nicaragua
Join this 5-day tour and explore Bluefields and Pear Lagoon.Upon leaving the dock you will soon enter the mystic rivers of the Nicaragua jungles. You will notice the trees and vegetation constantly changing. You will see birds of all colors and shapes so look up and see a cloud of parakeets, listen for a baboon to howl a warning to stay away, these jungles house. Many species of wild life including Armadillos, snakes of all sizes and shapes and crocodiles. It is jungle paradise.You will soon be crossing the Escondido river that connects the Caribbean with the pacific ocean, you might even see an ocean going freighter. Next stop is Kukra Hill for a short break. This town houses a large vegetable oil farm. On to the town of Pearl Lagoon you will stop for lunch and then on to the villages of Kakabila where you will spend the night. Then on to Marshall point for a day and a night. Lots of mixing with the villagers. Next morning, get ready to go go Tasbapouni for a day of Caribbean beach or fishing tours. On the next day, you will leave for Orinoco for lunch then back to Bluefields.
Day Tour of Ometepe Island
Your tour will consist of visits to places like the Green Puddles lagoon, with its abundant and exuberant vegetation and bird life and El Ojo de Agua, a natural pool of clear water supplied by a river that originates from Conception Volcano. The next spot on you tour will be “El Ceibo” museums, the best archaeological and numismatic museum of Nicaragua. Also, visit Finca El Porvenir and see several petroglyphs. These stones, found on the lower slopes of Madera’s volcano, still bear the ornate carvings of the first indigenous settlers of Nicaragua. On the shores of Santo Domingo beach, you will then enjoy a typical Nicaraguan lunch.