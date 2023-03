Taking the English village green concept to a whole new level, The Square is Palmy’s heart and soul. Its Māori name, Te Marae o Hine, was chosen to symbolise all tribes and races living together peacefully – which they certainly do when the sun comes out and everyone sits on the lawn for lunch. The seven spacious hectares feature a clock tower, duck pond, giant chess set, Māori carvings, statues and trees of all seasonal dispositions.