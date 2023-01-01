Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre

About 30km north of Masterton, this 10-sq-km centre is one of NZ's most successful wildlife and captive breeding centres. The scenic two-hour Te Arapiki o Tawhiki loop walk gives a good overview. There's also a kiwi house here (with Manukura the white kiwi!) and a series of aviaries for viewing other native birds. You can also spy a tuatara or two, while the eels get a feed daily at 1.30pm. Guided walks kick off at 11am and 2pm daily; book in advance.

If you're travelling by campervan, book an 'overnight experience' including a night tour, secure park, toilet facilities (no showers) and an raucous dawn chorus ($95 per person).