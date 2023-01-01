He Ara Kotahi Bridge

Palmerston's North's iconic new landmark is this elegant 194m-long bridge over the Manawatu River – a critical link in a 9km network of cycling and walking trails (of the same name) that now connects Massey University with the city centre. Along the way there's a dairy farm, historic Māori pā (fortress) sites, a tree canopy boardwalk and info plaques on local Ranghitāne lore, with the broad river slowly sliding by. Hire a bike or lace up your boots and go exploring.