Te Manawa merges a museum and art gallery into one experience, with vast collections joining the dots between art, science and history. The museum has a strong Māori focus and includes plenty of social history, information on native animals and wetlands, and an interactive science display on the Manawatu River. The gallery’s exhibits change frequently. Little kids will get a kick out of the interactive play area. The excellent New Zealand Rugby Museum is here too.
Te Manawa
Palmerston North
