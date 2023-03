The purpose of this feel-good attraction is breeding two of the world's rarest kiwi – the rowi and the Haast tokoeka. As well as a chance to hang out with kiwi in their darkened ferny enclosure, there are tuatara (native reptiles) and conservation, glacier and heritage displays. The backstage pass into the incubating and rearing area is a rare opportunity to learn how a species can be brought back from the brink of extinction.