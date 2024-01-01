Fox Glacier Lookout

Westland Tai Poutini National Park

On a clear day, this is one of the best land-based positions from which to see Fox Glacier (though its retreat may mean you see just a snippet).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Lake Matheson, South Westland, New Zealand.

    Lake Matheson

    6.15 MILES

    On a good day, the famous 'mirror lake' reflects extraordinary views of distant Aoraki/Mt Cook and Mt Tasman in its forest-shaded waters. The best time to…

  • Gillespies Beach

    Gillespies Beach

    13.02 MILES

    Follow Cook Flat Rd for its full 21km (the final 12km is narrow, winding and unsealed) to this remote beach, a ruggedly beautiful, wind-blasted length of…

  • Peak Viewpoint

    Peak Viewpoint

    7.77 MILES

    It's a very long way from the actual glacier, but this parking area provides a surprisingly good view over fields to Fox Glacier (weather permitting)…

  • West Coast Wildlife Centre

    West Coast Wildlife Centre

    10.07 MILES

    The purpose of this feel-good attraction is breeding two of the world's rarest kiwi – the rowi and the Haast tokoeka. As well as a chance to hang out with…

  • Sentinel Rock

    Sentinel Rock

    7.7 MILES

    Survey the skies before embarking on the short, steep walk to the top of Sentinel Rock: the lookout reveals either impressive views of the glacier valley,…

  • Peters Pool

    Peters Pool

    8.06 MILES

    Formed by centuries of glacial meltwater, this dainty kettle lake girded by native rainforest is an easy 1km-return walk from the main glacier car park…

  • Tasman Glacier

    Tasman Glacier

    13.09 MILES

    At 27km long and up to 4km wide, the Tasman is the largest of NZ's glaciers, but it's melting fast, losing hundreds of metres of length each year. It is…

