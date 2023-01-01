Gillespies Beach

Follow Cook Flat Rd for its full 21km (the final 12km is narrow, winding and unsealed) to this remote beach, a ruggedly beautiful, wind-blasted length of slate-grey sand and shingle near an old mining settlement. Interesting walks from here include a 30-minute, partly sheltered circuit to a rusting gold dredge from 1932, and a 3½-hour return walk to Galway Beach, a seal hang-out; don't disturb them.

Five-hundred metres shy of the beach, signposted from the road, is a well-kept miners' cemetery, reached by a five-minute walk. There's a basic, eight-site DOC campground by the beach.