Peak Viewpoint

It's a very long way from the actual glacier, but this parking area provides a surprisingly good view over fields to Fox Glacier (weather permitting). There's not much here except a picnic table and a marker pointing out the various peaks. However, it's a good alternative to the two-hour (6km return) Fox Glacier South Side Walk along the slip-damaged old Glacier View Rd to a viewpoint that, while considerably closer, still won't give you a view of the terminus.