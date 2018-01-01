Maori Rock Carving Cruise from Taupo

Your trip will take you from the Taupo Marina along the northern shores of Lake Taupo and on to Wharewaka Point (4 mile bay). From here we cross the main bay of Tapuaeharuru out to Rangatira Point and on to beautiful Mine Bay where we will see the famous Maori rock carvings. As you travel along Mine Bay you will notice a ledge 111 feet (34 m) above the water line where the lake level was thousands of years ago. The return trip back to the harbor is along the western shoreline past picturesque Acacia Bay. Morning departures feature tea or coffee and a hot muffin to warm you up and afternoon departures have a fishing demonstration. Passengers are welcome to participate in a brief bit of fishing after the demonstration, but must hold a valid Taupo fishing license (see Additional Info for more details).The Lake is 25 miles (40 km) long, 18 miles (30 km) wide and 610 feet (186 m) at its deepest point. The surface area is 388 square miles (625 square km). Many hot water areas can be seen along the northern and southern ends of the lake and a natural hot water beach runs along the lake front of the Taupo Township. These springs occur naturally as a result of the volcanic fault line which forms part of the Pacific Volcanic fault. Vertical features in the rock formations caused by heat dissipation can be clearly seen in Kaiapo bay. The heat fractures pushed around to form a fan in the volcanic core in Whakaipo bay which is exposed due to the drop in the eastern side of the Crater Lake. The Maori rock carvings were commissioned by the Queen Elizabeth Arts Council in 1980 and were created by members of the local Tuwharetoa tribe to represent many of their legends. The carvings feature mostly ‘Taniwha’ the protectors of the Lake whose power extends to include the island of Motutaiko where many tribal chiefs are buried. From here, we return back to the Lake Taupo Boat Harbor.