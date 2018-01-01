Welcome to Rotorua & the Bay of Plenty
Offshore from Whakatane is New Zealand’s most active volcano, Whakaari (White Island). Volcanic activity defines this region, and nowhere is this subterranean spectacle more obvious than in Rotorua. Here the daily business of life goes on among steaming hot springs, explosive geysers, bubbling mud pools and the billows of sulphurous gas responsible for the town’s trademark eggy smell.
Rotorua and the Bay of Plenty are also strongholds of Māori tradition, presenting numerous opportunities to engage with NZ's rich indigenous culture: check out a power-packed concert performance, chow down at a hāngi (Māori feast) or skill-up with some Māori arts-and-crafts techniques.
Top experiences in Rotorua & the Bay of Plenty
Rotorua & the Bay of Plenty activities
Rotorua Maori Hangi Dinner and Performance
Your journey through time unfolds when your coach travels to a pre-European village set deep within the forest, 15 minutes from Rotorua. Let this 3.5-hour tour and your imagination take over as your guide instructs you on the protocol for visiting the marae. A chief is selected, a song is learnt and the eerie cry of the welcome is heard before you enter the world of the proud warriors of the ancient Maori. You will experience the powhiri (welcome ceremony) before you enter the village, with crackling open fires in front of traditional whare (houses). You'll hear traditional Maori instruments and watch the daily activities of days gone by. In the wharenui (meeting house), a Rangiatea culture group offers a powerful display of haka song and dance. Then, as new friendships are forged, dine on a traditional hangi feast, where the food is cooked slowly beneath the ground in earth ovens. This is an amazing re-enactment based on actual events from history, with real characters, traditional arts and crafts, powerful song and dance while enjoying an authentic Hangi feast.
Tauranga Shore Excursion: Rotorua Highlights
Leaving the port at Mount Maunganui, your shore excursion begins with a trip beside the port's pristine ocean beach and waterfront.Your first stop is Te Puke, New Zealand's kiwifruit capital, the Kiwifruit Country. Then, travel through the Bay of Plenty's beautiful farmland, past forests of pine trees, and stop to take a short walk to Okere Waterfalls, home to rainbow trout, eels and freshwater crayfish.Continue into the North Island’s lake country, where more than a dozen beautiful lakes dot the countryside. Your tour includes a stop for lunch beside lovely Lake Rotorua (own expense).In the early afternoon, visit the unique thermal wonderland of Whakarewarewa, an amazing landscape of erupting hot springs, bubbling mud and the famous Pohutu Geyser, which erupts up to 20 times a day. Take a walk with a Maori guide to hear how people came to live in harmony with this volatile environment, learning to use the boiling cauldrons and jets of steam for everyday purposes such as cooking and communal bathing.After learning about Maori traditions and culture, see this way of life in action when you visit New Zealand's only authentic living Maori village. Experience a traditional Maori welcome with songs and dances, including the famously warlike Haka dance.Complete your Rotorua shore excursion with a tour of Rotorua’s highlights, including the Government Gardens, historic bath house and natural hot springs at Whangapipiro (Rachel's Pool). If time allows, visit one of New Zealand's earliest tourist sights at beautiful Lake Tarawera.The return trip to your cruise ship at Mount Maunganui follows a different route, taking you through the region’s rolling farmland and the Tauranga City center before crossing the harbor bridge to the port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Tauranga port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Hobbiton Movie Set Tour from Rotorua
Spend some time in Middle-earth as you explore the Hobbiton Movie Set, and delight in tales about hobbits on this half-day Lord of the Rings movie set and farm tour. After a 45-minute drive from Rotorua you will arrive at the Hobbiton Movie Set, constructed on a working New Zealand sheep farm and one of the last remaining structures from the famous Lord of the Rings films. You’ll explore the Hobbiton Movie Set and village, where Bilbo Baggins lived and the quest for the ring began. Have your photo taken in front of a hobbit hole or the by the pond while your guide entertains you with the stories and insider dish about filming these Hollywood blockbusters in New Zealand.You don’t have to be a Lord of the Rings movie lover to enjoy this tour with all its wonderful North Island scenery, but if you are, this tour will be all the more special.
Rotorua Eco Thermal Small Group Morning Tour
After morning pickup from your Rotorua hotel, travel about 25 minutes in a comfortable minivan to Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland, taking in the sight of farmland and forests as you drive.Upon arrival at Wai-O-Tapu, your experienced guide leads you along well-marked paths to reach a series of brilliantly colored natural pools of steaming hot water that bubble with geothermal activity. Hear a morning presentation about the Lady Knox Geyser and watch the daily eruption that shoots a fountain of water high into the air. Your guide explains how the Tarawera Volcano eruption in 1866 formed the park's natural hot springs that glow in bright yellow, orange and turquoise colors. Your guide also points out examples of how the native bush regenerated after the eruption. As you take in bubbling mud pools, steaming lakes and more, you’ll understand why Wai-O-Tapu is considered one of the world’s most surreal places.Expect a leisurely walk along wide trails with plenty of time for photo ops and informative commentary from your guide. Feel free to ask any questions that you may have as you admire the otherworldly beauty of Wai-O-Tapu. See even more geothermal spots during a short drive through the Waimangu Volcanic Valley. Your guide explains the ways that local Maori people have used the sites as well as how New Zealand’s volcanic processes work. At the end of your 4-hour tour, your guide returns you to your Rotorau hotel.
Hobbiton Movie Sets Shore Tour: Lord of the Rings, the Hobbit
Departing Tauranga, we first cross the harbour bridge, which offers great views of The Mount, the volcanic core 232m high which marks the entrance to the harbour of Tauranga. We then climb up to over 1000 feet to cross the Kaimai mountain range which divides the Bay of Plenty coastal region from the Waikato district, the main dairy farming area of New Zealand.We soon arrive at Hobbiton, the movie set location for the village in the Lord of The Rings films and of courseThe Hobbit movie trilogy.Here we will be met by our guide at the Shires Rest for an informative two hour tour around the movie set location. Stand under the party tree, walk past the Hobbit holes, imagine yourself among the characters.Nestled deep in the rolling hills of the Waikato, this location was chosen for it's unblemished landscape. The tour ends at the Green Dragon Pub where you can enjoy a Hobbit Ale and a light lunch (own expense) if you wish.We then start the journey back to Tauranga, stopping at the summit of the Kaimai ranges at over 1000ft above sea level for some great photo opportunities overlooking the valley far below and extinct Volcanoes in the distance.Time permitting we also stop at a local honey center to see the hives and taste some of the special local Manuka honey, and perhaps indulge in a tasty honey ice cream.Finally we return to the ship, passing millionaires waterfront homes lining the beautiful golden sand beaches of Mount Maunganui.
Shore Excursion: Rotorua Tour from Tauranga
On leaving port you head to Rotorua via Pyes Pa Rd, which was originally a walking track by Maori to and from the coast to Rotorua, this is now a popular highway. On our way you pass some beautiful scenery and take a stop where Mt Tarawera can be pointed out and the destruction by its eruption which caused the Buried Village.As you arrive into Rotorua a description of its history is given before arriving to our main destination Te Puia, the Maori Cultural Center. From our arrival, clients are given a personalized tour of the old pa site, through the thermal grounds (of boiling mud and geysers), and shown the wood-carving school, flax weaving & the kiwi bird. This is followed by a Maori Welcome onto the marae, before entering a meeting house for a performance by a Maori concert party. After our 2 hours at Te Puia you head for lunch (your own expense) at a small cafe on the lake front. After lunch, you watch the lake activities before going on to the Government Gardens. The main attractions referred to are: The Rosegardens, The old Bath House (now the Rotorua Museum), The Blue Baths, The Princes Gate Hotel, The Polynesian Spa & Sulphur Point. You then travel past the Redwood Forest, explaining how it came about.Owing to sailing times, it is normally time to head back to Tauranga, you return by a different route to give an overview of the region.En route for Tauranga, clients are given the story of the kiwifruit – from how it is grown, picked, pruned, made into a variety of by-products and exported. You stop briefly to view a kiwifruit orchard, Kiwifruit Country, then travel back stopping at beautiful Mt Maunganui waterfront and beach. If necessary you may reverse the order of the tour to fit in with booking times at Te Puia. Worry-free Shore Excursion: Supplier will ensure your timely return to the Tauranga port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, the supplier will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.