New Zealand Maritime Museum

This museum traces NZ’s seafaring history, from Māori voyaging canoes to the America’s Cup. Recreations include a tilting 19th-century steerage-class cabin and a 1950s beach store and bach (holiday home). 'Blue Water Black Magic' is a tribute to Sir Peter Blake, the Whitbread-Round-the-World and America’s Cup–winning yachtsman who was murdered in 2001 on an environmental monitoring trip in the Amazon. Packages incorporating harbour cruises on heritage boats, including a ketch-rigged scow and a vintage motor launch, are also available.