Auckland's most recent installation of public art is this replica 'state house' – a form of public housing popular in NZ in the 1930s and 1940s – erected by artist Michael Parekōwhai at the end of Queens Wharf in early 2017. Maōri-influenced tukutuku (woven flax) panels punctuate the exterior, while inside is a neon-lit, stainless-steel representation of British maritime explorer Captain James Cook. The house's idiosyncratic design is a commentary on sovereignty and colonialism. Best visited after dark.