This imposing neoclassical temple (1929), capped with an impressive copper-and-glass dome (2007), dominates the Auckland Domain and is a prominent part of…
- Auckland Museum
- Wintergarden
The Wintergarden, with its fernery, tropical house, cool house, cute cat statue and neighbouring cafe, is in the Auckland Domain.
- AAuckland Domain
Covering about 80 hectares, this green swath contains the Auckland Museum, sports fields, interesting sculpture, formal gardens, wild corners and the…
- PParnell Rose Garden
These formal gardens are blooming excellent from November to March. A stroll through Dove-Myer Robinson Park leads to peaceful Judges Bay and tiny St…
- SSt Mary's Church
Next door to the Holy Trinity Cathedral, this wonderful wooden Gothic Revival church (1886) has a burnished interior and interesting stained-glass windows.
- HHoly Trinity Cathedral
Auckland's Anglican cathedral is a hodgepodge of architectural styles, especially compared to St Mary's Church next door, a wonderful wooden Gothic…
- KKinder House
Built of volcanic stone, this 1857 home displays the watercolours and memorabilia of the Reverend Dr John Kinder (1819–1903), headmaster of the Church of…
- EEwelme Cottage
Built in 1864 for a clergyman, this storybook cottage is an exceptionally well-preserved example of an early colonial house.
- SSt Stephen’s Chapel
Tiny St Stephen's Chapel was built for the signing of the constitution of NZ's Anglican Church (1857).
Auckland Museum
Wintergarden
Auckland Domain
Parnell Rose Garden
St Mary's Church
Holy Trinity Cathedral
Kinder House
Ewelme Cottage
St Stephen’s Chapel
