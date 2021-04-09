Parnell & Newmarket

Explore Parnell & Newmarket

  • Auckland Museum

    This imposing neoclassical temple (1929), capped with an impressive copper-and-glass dome (2007), dominates the Auckland Domain and is a prominent part of…

  • Wintergarden

    The Wintergarden, with its fernery, tropical house, cool house, cute cat statue and neighbouring cafe, is in the Auckland Domain.

  • A

    Auckland Domain

    Covering about 80 hectares, this green swath contains the Auckland Museum, sports fields, interesting sculpture, formal gardens, wild corners and the…

  • P

    Parnell Rose Garden

    These formal gardens are blooming excellent from November to March. A stroll through Dove-Myer Robinson Park leads to peaceful Judges Bay and tiny St…

  • S

    St Mary's Church

    Next door to the Holy Trinity Cathedral, this wonderful wooden Gothic Revival church (1886) has a burnished interior and interesting stained-glass windows.

  • H

    Holy Trinity Cathedral

    Auckland's Anglican cathedral is a hodgepodge of architectural styles, especially compared to St Mary's Church next door, a wonderful wooden Gothic…

  • K

    Kinder House

    Built of volcanic stone, this 1857 home displays the watercolours and memorabilia of the Reverend Dr John Kinder (1819–1903), headmaster of the Church of…

  • E

    Ewelme Cottage

    Built in 1864 for a clergyman, this storybook cottage is an exceptionally well-preserved example of an early colonial house.

  • S

    St Stephen’s Chapel

    Tiny St Stephen's Chapel was built for the signing of the constitution of NZ's Anglican Church (1857).

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Parnell & Newmarket.

  • See

    Auckland Museum

    This imposing neoclassical temple (1929), capped with an impressive copper-and-glass dome (2007), dominates the Auckland Domain and is a prominent part of…

  • See

    Wintergarden

    The Wintergarden, with its fernery, tropical house, cool house, cute cat statue and neighbouring cafe, is in the Auckland Domain.

  • See

    Auckland Domain

    Covering about 80 hectares, this green swath contains the Auckland Museum, sports fields, interesting sculpture, formal gardens, wild corners and the…

  • See

    Parnell Rose Garden

    These formal gardens are blooming excellent from November to March. A stroll through Dove-Myer Robinson Park leads to peaceful Judges Bay and tiny St…

  • See

    St Mary's Church

    Next door to the Holy Trinity Cathedral, this wonderful wooden Gothic Revival church (1886) has a burnished interior and interesting stained-glass windows.

  • See

    Holy Trinity Cathedral

    Auckland's Anglican cathedral is a hodgepodge of architectural styles, especially compared to St Mary's Church next door, a wonderful wooden Gothic…

  • See

    Kinder House

    Built of volcanic stone, this 1857 home displays the watercolours and memorabilia of the Reverend Dr John Kinder (1819–1903), headmaster of the Church of…

  • See

    Ewelme Cottage

    Built in 1864 for a clergyman, this storybook cottage is an exceptionally well-preserved example of an early colonial house.

  • See

    St Stephen’s Chapel

    Tiny St Stephen's Chapel was built for the signing of the constitution of NZ's Anglican Church (1857).