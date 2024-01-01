Housed in an attractive 1913-built school building, this museum has a tiny but interesting collection of regional artefacts.
Motueka District Museum
Nelson Region
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
13.26 MILES
With a Māori name that translates as 'Long Island', this low-lying expanse forms an 8km-long barrier to the ocean with a gorgeous sandy beach spread along…
22.09 MILES
Around 14,000L of water per second bubble up from underground vents here, making it the largest freshwater spring in the southern hemisphere. It's also…
17.29 MILES
The ultimate in geological eye-candy around these parts are the phytokarst features of Rawhiti Cave, a 15-minute drive from Takaka (reached via Motupipi,…
18.16 MILES
This modern museum is filled with a jumble of cultural heritage and natural history exhibits with a strong regional focus, including an almost Easter…
20.2 MILES
Here's your chance to catch a salmon and have it smoked for lunch or prepared as super-fresh sashimi. Rods and instructions are provided, but the fish…
15.52 MILES
The Höglunds have had their art glass exhibited internationally and even featured on a jointly issued Swedish and New Zealand postage stamp. Call into…
9.55 MILES
Sitting pretty in Upper Moutere, with views across the grapes to the mountains of Kahurangi National Park, bijou Neudorf produces gorgeous wines including…
18.23 MILES
A collection of heritage buildings has been relocated to this site, 2km northeast of the city centre, creating a Victorian-era village complete with a…
Nearby Nelson Region attractions
2.25 MILES
Pop in for tastings and fill a flagon to go at this teeny-weeny but terrific craft brewery. Pick of the ales is the Red IPA.
8.47 MILES
Just below the summit of Takaka Hill are the Ngarua Caves, a rock-solid attraction, where you can see myriad subterranean delights including moa bones…
9.55 MILES
Sitting pretty in Upper Moutere, with views across the grapes to the mountains of Kahurangi National Park, bijou Neudorf produces gorgeous wines including…
10.77 MILES
A short detour off the Abel Tasman Coast Track between Torrent Bay and Anchorage is Cleopatra's Pool, a beautiful natural rock pool and moss-lined slide.
5. Golden Bear Brewing Company
11.09 MILES
In Mapua village it won't be hard to sniff out the Golden Bear – a microbrewery with tons of stainless steel out back and a dozen or so brews out front…
12.63 MILES
Just south of the Falls River swing bridge there's a worthwhile detour to the North Head lookout across the Tasman Sea.
13.24 MILES
Just south of Bark Bay is one of the Abel Tasman's scenic highlights: the lookout at South Head.
13.26 MILES
With a Māori name that translates as 'Long Island', this low-lying expanse forms an 8km-long barrier to the ocean with a gorgeous sandy beach spread along…