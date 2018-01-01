Welcome to Te Anau
Te Anau is popular with fly-by sightseers and long-haul trampers alike. This has encouraged a sizeable accommodation scene and a decent array of places to eat. While Te Anau doesn't party nearly as hard as effervescent Queenstown, there are plenty of places to sink a few beers – which taste all the better after a long day of tramping, kayaking or driving the unforgettable Milford Hwy.
Top experiences in Te Anau
Te Anau activities
Te Anau Glow Worm Caves Tour
Following a scenic cruise across Lake Te Anau to Cavern House. Upon arrival join an informative talk about the life cycle of the glow worms, the history of the caves, their development and operation.Next your friendly guide will take you on an exploration of the caves by path and small punt. Observe how the rushing water sculpts the rock formations, before gliding through silent darkness to the glowworm grotto. The delicate incandescence of thousands of tiny glowworms is a magical sight. Return to Te Anau by boat across the lake, reflecting on this amazing experience of nature.
Milford Sound Full-Day Tour from Te Anau
Depart Te Anau, the "Gateway to Fiordland" and enter the Fiordland National Park, to be mesmerized by the grandeur of this region. As you pass through the Eglington Valley, you will see ancient alpine beech forest, stunning waterfalls, and the famous Mirror Lakes where the coach pauses for photo opportunities.From here the tour progresses through the Upper Hollyford Valley, past the stunning Christie Falls and enters the 1.2 kilometer (0.75 miles) long Homer Tunnel, drilled through the solid rock of a mountain. As you exit the Homer Tunnel, prepare yourself for the breathtaking impact of the Cleddau Valley and the descent into Milford Sound.Here you will join our luxury catamaran for cruise of the majestic Milford Sound, where you will see the wonders of Mitre Peak, glacier scarred rock walls that rise 1200 meters (3937 feet) vertically from the sea and waterfalls that tumble from hanging valleys and crash into the sound far below. After your cruise, reboard your coach for the return journey to Te Anau.
Milford Sound Cruise and Optional Coach Tour
If you choose the coach tour option, the trip to Milford Sound is a 4-hour drive from Queenstown and a 2-hour drive from Te Anau. After pickup, journey through the pristine mountain landscapes of Fiordland National Park. Encounter beautiful scenery; enjoy plenty of photo stops; and listen to your guide’s interesting and informative narration. Marvel at the Avenue of Disappearing Mountains, an optical illusion where the mountains appear to sink into the surrounding beech forest. Crossing the halfway point between the equator and the South Pole, see stunning views over Hollyford Valley and the Darran Mountains before entering the Homer Tunnel and descending into lush rainforest canyons. You will also see majestic views of Mt Tutoko, the highest and most glaciated peak in Fiordland National Park.Arrive at Milford Sound, one of the world’s most magnificent natural wonders. If you choose the cruise-only option, this is where you’ll meet to start your tour. Board the boat for a 1.5-hour cruise, taking in the spectacular sights of waterfalls cascading from towering rock walls and verdant rainforests gripping the cliffs. Enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee or tea while watching seals, penguins and dolphins swim in the water. You'll cruise Milford Sound on a two-deck vessel that offers great viewing from inside and outside on both decks. Each cruise is limited to 100 passengers to ensure a choice of seating and uninterrupted viewing. It is the only vessel on Milford Sound to provide a glass-roof, all-weather viewing area. For the cruise-only option, your tour concludes on shore. For the coach tour option, you will be taken back to your pickup location.
Full-Day Milford Sound Extraordinaire Tour from Te Anau
Your full-day Milford Sound extraordinaire tour begins when you are picked up from your Te Anau or Manapouri accommodation and you get your first views of the South Fiord. Te Anau Downs is the first stop. This sheltered harbour (Bluegum Bay) is opposite the Middle Fiord and the starting point for the famous Milford Track. Then, See the lovely views of the Earl & Livingston Mountains at Eglinton Valley. Mirror Lakes is a 5-minute board walk which takes you through typical beech forest and wetland pools. The reflections from the Earl Mountains are amazing! The 45th South Parallel is the half way point between the Equator & the South Pole. You will then visit Knob’s Flat for a toilet stop and information boards. Last chance to use a telephone! Head to Cascade Creek - A lovely view of Russell lupins in flower, with the Earl Mountains as a backdrop. You will then have a view of Lake Gunn with fantastic reflections on a fine day. The Hollyford Lookout offers spectacular views of the Hollyford Valley and the Darren Mountains. Marian Cascade is an optional 20-minute return walk to a fantastic cascade of glacier fed water that tumbles from Lake Marian. You will then visit Gunn’s Camp - Home baking is part of the famous morning tea stop; just 10-minutes’ drive from the Marian corner. This is an un-spoilt spot in this world heritage park. Enjoy a visit to the historic museum and gift shop. Fall’s Creek offers your first photo of a spectacular permanent waterfall. Monkey Creek allows for 360 degrees of photos, with fantastic views of the Upper Hollyford Valley, with towering 2000+ meter mountains. If time permits, you can take an optional 5 minute walk through subalpine vegetation to a stunning view of the Gertrude Valley. A stop at the east portal of the 1270 meter long Homer Tunnel, at 930 meters above sea level is where you might get a first look at a Kea. (cheeky South Island mountain parrot). The Cleddau Valley has a classic view of the glacier carved valley, as the road winds down, during the last part of the journey to Milford Sound. At The Chasm you will be able to take a 10 minute walk to see the Cleddau River, where it is confined to a 22 meter deep narrow ravine. It continues to carve fascinating formations through diorite rock. This is an easy must do walk. Mt Tutoko is a ‘cameras only’ 1-minute stop at the first view of the highest mountain in Fiordland at 2723 meters. You will then have your last stop before Milford Sound at Tutoko Bridge where there is a spectacular view of the river, with Mt Tutoko as the back drop for a stunning photo. At last you will arrive at Milford Sound. Enjoy a 2-hour cruise on the famous Milford Sound with its towering mountains and thundering waterfalls. This is your chance to see dolphins, seals and the Fiordland crested penguin before you are taken back to your accommodation.
Small-Group Milford Sound Day Trip and Cruise from Te Anau
After morning pickup from your Te Anau hotel, drive 2.5 hours by mini-coach to Milford Sound. On the way, stop at picturesque Mirror Lakes to take photos and stretch your legs. Throughout your journey, your expert guide provides informative commentary on the region’s flora and fauna.Continue to Fiordland National Park, New Zealand’s largest national park, which takes up a huge chunk of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Te Wahipounamu region. Arrive at Milford Sound where you join other travelers for a scenic 1.5-hour cruise aboard a boat equipped with large viewing windows, warm indoor seating and ample outdoor decks. Your skipper provides informative commentary as you cruise, and several naturalists can answer questions and help you spot wildlife, such as the penguins, dolphins and seals, that live in these icy waters.Milford Sound was carved by glaciers in the last ice age, leaving a breathtakingly beautiful swathe of tall mountains and cascading waterfalls. One glimpse of the staggering 5,550-foot-tall (1,692m) Mitre Peak and it's no mystery why the area is considered the Eighth Wonder of the World. After your cruise, return to your coach for a leisurely ride back to Te Anau, eating lunch and stopping at several gorgeous sites along the way. Your guide determines the itinerary depending on weather and road conditions, making it possible for you to escape the crowds on visits to places such as The Chasm nature trail (near Homer Tunnel), a Milford Sound lookout, Lake Gunn, or the Eglinton Valley.Your guide returns you to your Te Anau hotel in the late afternoon to end your tour. Please note: It is recommended to wear comfortable shoes for the short walks and boat cruise.
Milford Sound Full-Day Tour from Queenstown including Scenic Flight
Depart Queenstown and travel by luxury coach along the edge of Lake Wakatipu beneath the rugged Remarkables mountain range on the road to Te Anau, the "Gateway to Fiordland". After a brief morning tea break in Te Anau, enter the Fiordland National Park and prepare to be mesmerized by the grandeur of this region. Pass through the Eglington Valley and see ancient alpine beech forest, stunning waterfalls, and the famous Mirror Lakes. The coach will pause here for photo opportunities.The tour then progresses through the Upper Hollyford Valley, past the stunning Christie Falls and enters the 1.2 kilometer (0.75 miles) long Homer Tunnel, drilled through the solid rock of a mountain. As you exit the Homer Tunnel, prepare yourself for the breathtaking impact of the Cleddau Valley and the descent into Milford Sound.At Milford Sound, embark on a spectacular Milford Sound Scenic Cruise and set off to explore the region. Travel the length of the fiord and out to the Tasman Sea, gliding past glacier-scarred rock walls and waterfalls that tumble through valleys and crash into the sea far below.After your cruise, join your light aircraft for a scenic flight from Milford Sound over the Southern Alps and back to Queenstown (weather permitting). Once in the air discover the sights of some of New Zealand's untouched country as your light plane soars up high and offers a birds eye view before landing in Queenstown, where you will be transferred to your Queenstown accommodation.