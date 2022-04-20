Every evening the tykes from the Ōamaru blue penguin colony surf in and wade ashore, heading to their nests in an old stone quarry near the waterfront…
Dunedin & Otago
Otago has attractions both urban and rural, from quirky towns to world-class wineries and some of the country’s most accessible wildlife. Its historic heart is Dunedin, home to a vibrant student culture and arts scene. From the town’s stately Edwardian train station it's possible to catch the famous Taieri Gorge Railway inland, and continue on two wheels along the craggily scenic Otago Central Rail Trail.
Those seeking colonial New Zealand can soak up the frontier atmosphere of gold-rush towns such as Clyde, St Bathans, Naseby and cute-as-a-button Ophir. For wildlife, head to the Otago Peninsula, where penguins, albatross, sea lions and seals are easily sighted. Seaside Oamaru has a wonderful historic precinct, resident penguin colonies and a quirky devotion to steampunk culture.
Unhurried and overflowing with picturesque scenery, Otago is generous to explorers who are after a more leisurely style of holiday.
Explore Dunedin & Otago
- Blue Penguin Colony
Every evening the tykes from the Ōamaru blue penguin colony surf in and wade ashore, heading to their nests in an old stone quarry near the waterfront…
- Nature’s Wonders Naturally
What makes the improbably beautiful beaches of this coastal sheep farm different from other important wildlife habitats is that (apart from pest…
- Victorian Precinct
Consisting of only a couple of blocks centred on Harbour and Tyne Sts, this atmospheric enclave has some of NZ’s best-preserved Victorian commercial…
Olveston
Although it's a youngster by European standards, this spectacular 1906 mansion provides a wonderful window into Dunedin's past. Entry is via fascinating…
Toitū Otago Settlers Museum
Storytelling is the focus of this excellent interactive museum, which traces the history of human settlement i
Orokonui Ecosanctuary
From the impressive visitor centre there are great views over this 307-hectare predator-free nature reserve, which encloses cloud forest on the…
Steampunk HQ
Discover an alternative past – or maybe a quirky version of the future – at this fascinating art project celebrating steampunk culture. Ancient machines…
Grainstore Gallery
Crammed with weird theatrical sculpture, papier-mâché masks and vintage curiosities, this former Victorian grain store houses an ever-changing cornucopia…
Ophir Post Office
The most photogenic of Ophir's many heritage buildings is this still-functioning 1886 post office, the oldest continually operated post office in NZ. Drop…
