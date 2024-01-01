The wetlands surrounding the World Peace Pagoda are protected as a crane sanctuary and you stand a good chance of seeing rare sarus cranes stalking through the fields, as well as the large, antelope-like blue bull. The entrance is on the right just before the gate of the pagoda. Follow the path to the watchtower for excellent views over the wetlands.
Lumbini Crane Sanctuary
Lumbini
The spiritual heart of Lumbini, Maya Devi Temple marks the spot where Queen Maya Devi gave birth to Siddhartha Gautama in around 563BC. In the adjoining…
0.21 MILES
Located outside the main compound, but easily accessible by bike, the impressive gleaming-white World Peace Pagoda, one of the world's greatest stupas,…
1.52 MILES
With strong touches of Angkor Wat, this colourful fantasy due for completion in 2018 is already one of the most fascinating temples in Lumbini. The temple…
1.22 MILES
Close to the north end of the pond, this stunning and imposing wat (Thai-style monastery) is built from gleaming white marble. The blue-roofed meditation…
Zhong Hua Chinese Buddhist Monastery
1.43 MILES
This elegant monastery is one of the most impressive structures at Lumbini. Reached through a gateway flanked by dogs of Fo, the elegant pagoda-style…
1.56 MILES
The Myanmar Golden Temple is one of the oldest structures in the compound. There are three prayer halls – the most impressive is topped by a corncob…
1.54 MILES
At the time of research, the government of South Korea was finishing up this massive temple. The interior is magnificent; you might find workers still…
Nepal Vajrayana Mahavihara Temple
1.21 MILES
This beautiful Newari temple with central courtyard was nearing completion at time of research.
