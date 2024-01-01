Lumbini Crane Sanctuary

The wetlands surrounding the World Peace Pagoda are protected as a crane sanctuary and you stand a good chance of seeing rare sarus cranes stalking through the fields, as well as the large, antelope-like blue bull. The entrance is on the right just before the gate of the pagoda. Follow the path to the watchtower for excellent views over the wetlands.

  • Maya Devi Temple in Lumbini, Nepal. It is the birthplace of Buddha Siddhartha Gautama.; Shutterstock ID 600057641; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 600057641

    Maya Devi Temple

    2.1 MILES

    The spiritual heart of Lumbini, Maya Devi Temple marks the spot where Queen Maya Devi gave birth to Siddhartha Gautama in around 563BC. In the adjoining…

  • Frontal View of the World Peace Pagoda in Lumbini

    World Peace Pagoda

    0.21 MILES

    Located outside the main compound, but easily accessible by bike, the impressive gleaming-white World Peace Pagoda, one of the world's greatest stupas,…

  • x-default

    Cambodian Monastery

    1.52 MILES

    With strong touches of Angkor Wat, this colourful fantasy due for completion in 2018 is already one of the most fascinating temples in Lumbini. The temple…

  • x-default

    Royal Thai Buddhist Monastery

    1.22 MILES

    Close to the north end of the pond, this stunning and imposing wat (Thai-style monastery) is built from gleaming white marble. The blue-roofed meditation…

  • x-default

    Zhong Hua Chinese Buddhist Monastery

    1.43 MILES

    This elegant monastery is one of the most impressive structures at Lumbini. Reached through a gateway flanked by dogs of Fo, the elegant pagoda-style…

  • x-default

    Myanmar Golden Temple

    1.56 MILES

    The Myanmar Golden Temple is one of the oldest structures in the compound. There are three prayer halls – the most impressive is topped by a corncob…

  • Korean buddhist temple at Lumbini.

    Korean Buddhist Temple

    1.54 MILES

    At the time of research, the government of South Korea was finishing up this massive temple. The interior is magnificent; you might find workers still…

