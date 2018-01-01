Nepal Classic Tour

Day 01 : Arrival at Kathmandu. Upon your arrival on TIA Himalayan adventure treks and tours representative will greet you and transfer to Hotel. Day 02: Kathmandu Valley sightseeing. After breakfast, we will have a full day guided sightseeing tour around Kathmandu: Kathmandu Durbar Square, Swayambhunath( Monkey temple),Pashupatinath Temple & Boudhanath Stupa Day 03: Full day sightseeing Patan and Bhaktapur. Bhaktapur: Patan: Day 04: Drive from Kathmandu to Chitwan. we will drive to Chitwan National Park for jungle activities which take around 6 hrs. At evening explore the park first by Sight seen in the tharu village and Tharu cultural museum, Elephant stable, including sunset view point. Same evening you will enjoy with Tharu cultural dance. Day 05: Full day jungle activities. After breakfast we will go jungle walk, bird watching, and canoe.You will see lots of crocodiles while canoeing and some rhino with their baby. After lunch, we go for Jeep safari inside the national park for 5 hours or elephant safari.where we see lots of animals including Royal Bengal Tiger.(if we lucky) Day 06: Drive form Chitwan to Lumbini and Half day sightseeing. Lumbini is the birth place of Lord Buddha. The broken Ashoka Pillar, remnants of old monastery, images of Buddha’s mother Maya Devi, are still preserved here. The Buddha himself proclaimed Lumbini as one of the foremost pilgrimage sites among the famous Chatumahasthana (the four great places of Birth, Enlightenment, Sermon and Mahaparinirvana). Day 07: Drive from Lumbini to Tansen(Palpa). After Breakfast you will take In the evening you can enjoy half day tour of Palpa Tansen. Tansen is a bright Himalayan Town. It is also the most popular summer resort of western Nepal on account of its position and climate. It has perhaps Nepal’s most far stretching views of the country’s chief attraction. Day 08: Drive Tansen (Palpa) to Pokhara. The rare combination of snow clad peaks, snow fed lakes and rivers has helped to make the Valley of Pokhara (210 km./131 miles from Kathmandu) one of the most picturesque natural attractions in the country. Day 09: Pokhara valley sightseeing. Sarangkot, Seti river, Davis Fall, Gupteshowar Mahadev, Old Bazar and in the evening, we will enjoy an hour long boat ride on Fewa Lake. Day 10: Drive from Pokhara to Bandipur. It takes around 3-4 hours drive to reach Bandipur . It is a small typical Nepali village which is reach in cultural and heritage. you can take tour around local village Day 11: Drive from Bandipur to Kathmandu. After Breakfast at hotel we will leave the quite and beautiful city and move forward to Kathmandu. Its is around 4 hours drive from Bandipur. Day 12: Departure to Airport. On the final day, drive to the airport to catch the international flight.