Welcome to Bandipur
Bandipur was an important stop on the India–Tibet trade route for centuries until it was bypassed by the Prithvi Hwy in the 1960s. While it has since turned to tourism, it remains very much a living community, bustling with farmers and traders going about their business. Pause to savour this unique place.
Top experiences in Bandipur
Bandipur activities
Bandipur Home Stay Tour in NEPAL
Bandipur Home Stay Tour in NEPAL program is the perfect tour experience of Home Stay tourism in Nepal. Bandipur is situated on a top of the hill above the main highway town Dumre and lies midway between the capital city Kathmandu, Chitwan and Pokhara. Bandipur is famous for its natural beauty town nestled in the Himalayan foothills of Nepal. This tour provides panoramic mountain views of the Annapurna ranges, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu and Langtang Himal. Also you will get chance to observe Newari (Local tribes) culture, visit beautiful and natural caves, amazing landscapes and wonderful architecture.6am, meet our representatives in your hotel's lobby area in Pokhara or Kathmandu or Chitwan. Then, we transfer you to the bus station (if you choose this tour by bus mode), then we drive through scenic highway towards Dumre ( Approx. 3-5 hours). Change the bus and catch sharing jeep or mini bus arranged by us to Bundipur top hill ( 8 km , about 30-40 minutes drive), Car option will take you directly to the Bandipur Top hill. Upon your arrival in Bandipur, you will be transfer to Home Stay place for Overnight. This day, will explore Bandipur Village. Typical Nepali Dinner will be served in home stay with house people. Next morning, will enjoy Sunrise view over Annapurna mountain range. After sunrise, will have typical Nepali breakfast at house and start our small hiking to Ram Kot Village for about 2 hours (One way) to explore rural village of Nepal. After back from Ram kot, delicious Nepali lunch will be ready at home stay. After, will be heading to onward drive (Either Kathmandu or Pokhara or Chitwan).
Nepal Classic Tour
Day 01 : Arrival at Kathmandu. Upon your arrival on TIA Himalayan adventure treks and tours representative will greet you and transfer to Hotel. Day 02: Kathmandu Valley sightseeing. After breakfast, we will have a full day guided sightseeing tour around Kathmandu: Kathmandu Durbar Square, Swayambhunath( Monkey temple),Pashupatinath Temple & Boudhanath Stupa Day 03: Full day sightseeing Patan and Bhaktapur. Bhaktapur: Patan: Day 04: Drive from Kathmandu to Chitwan. we will drive to Chitwan National Park for jungle activities which take around 6 hrs. At evening explore the park first by Sight seen in the tharu village and Tharu cultural museum, Elephant stable, including sunset view point. Same evening you will enjoy with Tharu cultural dance. Day 05: Full day jungle activities. After breakfast we will go jungle walk, bird watching, and canoe.You will see lots of crocodiles while canoeing and some rhino with their baby. After lunch, we go for Jeep safari inside the national park for 5 hours or elephant safari.where we see lots of animals including Royal Bengal Tiger.(if we lucky) Day 06: Drive form Chitwan to Lumbini and Half day sightseeing. Lumbini is the birth place of Lord Buddha. The broken Ashoka Pillar, remnants of old monastery, images of Buddha’s mother Maya Devi, are still preserved here. The Buddha himself proclaimed Lumbini as one of the foremost pilgrimage sites among the famous Chatumahasthana (the four great places of Birth, Enlightenment, Sermon and Mahaparinirvana). Day 07: Drive from Lumbini to Tansen(Palpa). After Breakfast you will take In the evening you can enjoy half day tour of Palpa Tansen. Tansen is a bright Himalayan Town. It is also the most popular summer resort of western Nepal on account of its position and climate. It has perhaps Nepal’s most far stretching views of the country’s chief attraction. Day 08: Drive Tansen (Palpa) to Pokhara. The rare combination of snow clad peaks, snow fed lakes and rivers has helped to make the Valley of Pokhara (210 km./131 miles from Kathmandu) one of the most picturesque natural attractions in the country. Day 09: Pokhara valley sightseeing. Sarangkot, Seti river, Davis Fall, Gupteshowar Mahadev, Old Bazar and in the evening, we will enjoy an hour long boat ride on Fewa Lake. Day 10: Drive from Pokhara to Bandipur. It takes around 3-4 hours drive to reach Bandipur . It is a small typical Nepali village which is reach in cultural and heritage. you can take tour around local village Day 11: Drive from Bandipur to Kathmandu. After Breakfast at hotel we will leave the quite and beautiful city and move forward to Kathmandu. Its is around 4 hours drive from Bandipur. Day 12: Departure to Airport. On the final day, drive to the airport to catch the international flight.
10 days Nepal cultural highlights tour
Day 1: Arrival in Kathmandu Arrival at Kathmandu Airport. you will be transfered to your hotel which is located in the hearth of Thamel.Day 2: Full day sightseeing in KathmanduToday will bring you to Kathmandu’s must sees including, Kathmandu Durbar Square, Swayambhunath, Boudha stupa and Pashupatinath temple.Day 3: Kathmandu to Chitwan (distance: 160km - duration: 6/7 hours) After breakfast, you travel to Chitwan National Park. In the afternoon your guide will take you on a Village tour to a nearby ethnic Tharu village. In the evening, you will attend a Tharu cultural dance by the local villagers. Day 4: Half day Chitwan Jungle safari After breakfast, you take part in a Jungle Jeep safari where your guide will take you into the jungle to search for wild animals. In the afternoon you have time to explore the nearby village or book an optional excursion. Day 5: Chitwan to Lumbini and sightseeing in Lumbini (distance: 150km – duration: 4/5 hours) In the morning, you will move to Lumbini. Upon arrival in Lumbini your local guide will show you around the many temples and special places of Lumbini. The highlight of this tour is the birthplace of Buddha. Day 6: Lumbini to Pokhara (distance: 170km – duration: 6 hours) In the morning you will move from Lumbini to Pokhara by transport. Once you have arrived in Pokhara, you will have free time in the afternoon to explore the lake side (tourist area) of Pokhara. Day 7: Sightseeing in Pokhara Early morning you will head to Sarangkot to see the sunrise. In the early afternoon, you will have a guided sightseeing tour in this Himalaya city. You will visit the Peace pagoda, International Mountain Museum, Davis Fall (waterfall) and the Gupteshower Cave. Day 8: Pokhara to Kathmandu via Bandipur (distance: 240km - duration: 8 hours)After 3,5 hours driving, we will make a stop of around 1 hour to explore Bandipur which is a beautiful old town. After lunch we continue to Kathmandu.Day 9: Sightseeing in BhaktapurToday you will visit Bhaktapur Durbar Square, Pottery square and the many beautiful small streets and local life Bhaktapur has to offer. Day 10: Departure dayTransfer to airport
Private 2-Day Bandipur Village Trek from Kathmandu
Midway between Kathmandu and Pokhara lies Bandipur, a Newar town at a height of 1005 meters (3,297 feet). This town with pristine beauty provides an unrivaled view of the Himalayan panorama and overlooks the Marsyangdi river valley. Bandipur still retains its age old cultural attributes intact with temples, shrines, holy caves, innumerable festivals and Newari architecture.It's a picturesque and romantic mountain resort town 4 hours away from Kathmandu. From here you have a panoramic view of the entire Annapurna range plus the Dhaulagiri, Annapurna, Manasalu, Langtang and Ganesh Himal peaks. Bandipur is an ancient mountain village inhabited by the Newari people. The Newars are friendly people who are happy to offer a smile and warm greetings. They are famous for their craftsmanship which results in carved buildings. This medieval town is mostly untouched by modernization and you can enjoy the peacefulness and tranquility of life here.Day 1: (L, D)After breakfast the tour guide will pick you up from your hotel on a 5-hour drive to Bandipur. You will stop for lunch at Bimalnagar, a local restaurant, and then take a 2-hour hike to Bandipur. On your way, you will see the Siddha Cave, which is probably the biggest cave in the Himalayas. After reaching Bandipur you will take a short hike to Tudhikhel, from where you can enjoy the panoramic view of high snow-capped mountains and the Marsyangdi valley.In the evening check-in to your hotel for overnight stay.Day 2: (B, L)After breakfast you will have a sightseeing tour to the ancient Bandipur Bazaar, including Khadga Devi Temple (open once a year) and Bindhebasini Temple. Then you will take a 2-hour hike to Dumre Bazaar on the old Bandipur trail and have lunch at Bimalnagar restaurant. At the end of the tour you will be transferred back to your hotel in Kathmandu.