Rakhine State Cultural Museum

This museum is grand looking from the outside, but much less so inside, and features two floors of dusty Rakhine cultural goodies. On the 1st floor are displays on local customs such as models showing off some of the 64 traditional Mrauk U royal hairstyles, and drawings illustrating Rakhine wrestling moves. The 2nd floor features diagrams and artefacts detailing Rakhine’s origins (around 3000 BC) and four key periods (Dhanyawadi, Vesali, Lemro and Mrauk U), complete with useful renderings and models.