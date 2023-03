You can’t miss this big golden pagoda between the airport and the city centre. Its cavernous gilded worship hall, held aloft by decorated pillars, is pretty spectacular. On the western side of the compound is a small ordination hall, which houses the intriguing Sachamuni Image, a bronze buddha with its surface entirely encrusted with mini-buddhas. Apparently the image dates from 24 BC and is said to have been found by Mrauk U fishermen.