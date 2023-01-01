Maka Kuthala Kyaungdawgyi

Monk U Bhaddanta Wannita spent 49 years collecting old coins and buddha images from monasteries to protect them from thieves. Some of his collection is displayed in his former monastery, which is housed in a grand, century-old British colonial mansion just north of the centre. The dusty, eclectic museum contains cases of old banknotes, buddhas, votives (candleholders) and coins from the Mrauk U and other ancient periods, plus many bone relics of head monks, kept in small tins.