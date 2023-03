Focused on the 1956 municipal market building, Sittwe's market has lots of action from dawn to noon and beyond – it’s well worth popping by before your boat or plane leaves. Head straight past longyi (sarong-style garment), fishing-net and vegetable stands to the fish and meat area, where stingrays, gutted eels and drying sharks make quite a scene. In the bay, small boats jostle for space to unload their catch.