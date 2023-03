This impressive 1859 building – the oldest mosque in Sittwe – could have been lifted out of the pages of Arabian Nights. Sadly, since the 2012 sectarian riots, it's been strictly off limits, with barbed wire and armed guards preventing access (photography of the exterior is also discouraged), and has fallen into a state of disrepair. But its impressive white minarets still poke above the trees and the wall that surrounds it.