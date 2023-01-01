This ancient site, about 5 miles east of central Pyay, makes for an enjoyable few hours of laid-back exploration, often in isolation. Known to Pali-Sanskrit scholars as Sri Ksetra (Fabulous City), Thayekhittaya is an enormous Pyu city that ruled in the area from the 5th to 9th centuries AD. Local legend links its origin to the mythical King Duttabaung, who supposedly worked with ogres and other supernatural creatures to build the ‘magical city’ in 443 BC.

The earliest Pali inscriptions found here date from the 5th or 6th century. Although the site is not as impressive as Bagan, it's well worth seeing if you're passing through the area, particularly for those interested in Myanmar's early history. Along with two other Pyu cities, Thayekhittaya was declared a Unesco World Heritage site in 2014.