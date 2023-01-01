Sri Ksetra Museum

Before exploring the ancient ruins of Thayekhittaya, it's worth stopping by this three-room museum at the entrance to the site. Inside, you'll find a posted map of the area and various artefacts from excavations, including sandstone reliefs featuring Hindu deities, 6th-century buddha images, Pyu beads, finely crafted gold and silver jewellery and condensed background details on Pyu architecture, literature and religious beliefs.

Among the most important pieces found at Pyu are small bronze figurines of five performers (a flutist, drummer, clown, dancer and cymbal player), which are among the earliest evidence of Myanmar's musical traditions (and date from between the 4th and 9th centuries AD). You can see replicas here of the figurines, though the originals are in the National Museum in Nay Pyi Taw.