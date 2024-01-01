Looming high over Pyay is Sehtatgyi Paya, a giant (maybe not the claimed 10 storeys, though) buddha seated in the earth-witness mudra (left hand palm-upright in his lap, right hand touching the ground), which goes eye-to-eye with the Shwesandaw seemingly watching over it.
Sehtatgyi Paya
Myanmar (Burma)
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.1 MILES
Set atop a hill in the town centre, the stunning Shwesandaw Paya (and the surrounding pagodas and monasteries) is not only Pyay’s major point of interest,…
4.33 MILES
This ancient site, about 5 miles east of central Pyay, makes for an enjoyable few hours of laid-back exploration, often in isolation. Known to Pali…
22.6 MILES
Carved into cliffs overlooking the Ayeyarwady, about 19 miles downstream from Pyay, are dozens of buddha images at Akauk Taung. The site is named after…
4.4 MILES
Before exploring the ancient ruins of Thayekhittaya, it's worth stopping by this three-room museum at the entrance to the site. Inside, you'll find a…
0.79 MILES
Follow Strand Rd north to catch the action at the lively and colourful central market which spreads over several blocks. As you approach, you’ll pass an…
2.26 MILES
Once marking one of Thayekhittaya’s four corners, this bulbous, towering pagoda probably dates from the 5th or 6th century AD. Three terraces encircle the…
7.96 MILES
South of Pyay, you'll find an oversized buddha wearing a gargantuan set of eyeglasses with gold-plated rims.
8.99 MILES
On the southern side of Shwedaung, the attractive hilltop Shwenattaung Paya reportedly dates back to the Thayekhittaya era. Among the many buddha images…
Nearby Myanmar (Burma) attractions
0.1 MILES
Set atop a hill in the town centre, the stunning Shwesandaw Paya (and the surrounding pagodas and monasteries) is not only Pyay’s major point of interest,…
0.17 MILES
The smaller gold stupa on the highest hill southeast of Shwesandaw is the Wunchataung Paya, where people can say ‘sorry’ for misdeeds. While they’re at it…
0.48 MILES
This gilded statue of Aung San on horseback is a handy landmark when navigating the centre of town.
0.79 MILES
Follow Strand Rd north to catch the action at the lively and colourful central market which spreads over several blocks. As you approach, you’ll pass an…
2.26 MILES
Once marking one of Thayekhittaya’s four corners, this bulbous, towering pagoda probably dates from the 5th or 6th century AD. Three terraces encircle the…
4.33 MILES
This ancient site, about 5 miles east of central Pyay, makes for an enjoyable few hours of laid-back exploration, often in isolation. Known to Pali…
4.4 MILES
Before exploring the ancient ruins of Thayekhittaya, it's worth stopping by this three-room museum at the entrance to the site. Inside, you'll find a…
7.96 MILES
South of Pyay, you'll find an oversized buddha wearing a gargantuan set of eyeglasses with gold-plated rims.