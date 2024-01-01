Sehtatgyi Paya

Myanmar (Burma)

LoginSave

Looming high over Pyay is Sehtatgyi Paya, a giant (maybe not the claimed 10 storeys, though) buddha seated in the earth-witness mudra (left hand palm-upright in his lap, right hand touching the ground), which goes eye-to-eye with the Shwesandaw seemingly watching over it.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Temples of Bagan

    Shwesandaw Paya & Around

    0.1 MILES

    Set atop a hill in the town centre, the stunning Shwesandaw Paya (and the surrounding pagodas and monasteries) is not only Pyay’s major point of interest,…

  • Thayekhittaya

    Thayekhittaya

    4.33 MILES

    This ancient site, about 5 miles east of central Pyay, makes for an enjoyable few hours of laid-back exploration, often in isolation. Known to Pali…

  • Akauk Taung

    Akauk Taung

    22.6 MILES

    Carved into cliffs overlooking the Ayeyarwady, about 19 miles downstream from Pyay, are dozens of buddha images at Akauk Taung. The site is named after…

  • Sri Ksetra Museum

    Sri Ksetra Museum

    4.4 MILES

    Before exploring the ancient ruins of Thayekhittaya, it's worth stopping by this three-room museum at the entrance to the site. Inside, you'll find a…

  • Central Market

    Central Market

    0.79 MILES

    Follow Strand Rd north to catch the action at the lively and colourful central market which spreads over several blocks. As you approach, you’ll pass an…

  • Payagyi Paya

    Payagyi Paya

    2.26 MILES

    Once marking one of Thayekhittaya’s four corners, this bulbous, towering pagoda probably dates from the 5th or 6th century AD. Three terraces encircle the…

  • Shwemyetman Paya

    Shwemyetman Paya

    7.96 MILES

    South of Pyay, you'll find an oversized buddha wearing a gargantuan set of eyeglasses with gold-plated rims.

  • Shwenattaung Paya

    Shwenattaung Paya

    8.99 MILES

    On the southern side of Shwedaung, the attractive hilltop Shwenattaung Paya reportedly dates back to the Thayekhittaya era. Among the many buddha images…

View more attractions

Nearby Myanmar (Burma) attractions

1. Shwesandaw Paya & Around

0.1 MILES

Set atop a hill in the town centre, the stunning Shwesandaw Paya (and the surrounding pagodas and monasteries) is not only Pyay’s major point of interest,…

2. Wunchataung Paya

0.17 MILES

The smaller gold stupa on the highest hill southeast of Shwesandaw is the Wunchataung Paya, where people can say ‘sorry’ for misdeeds. While they’re at it…

3. Aung San Statue

0.48 MILES

This gilded statue of Aung San on horseback is a handy landmark when navigating the centre of town.

4. Central Market

0.79 MILES

Follow Strand Rd north to catch the action at the lively and colourful central market which spreads over several blocks. As you approach, you’ll pass an…

5. Payagyi Paya

2.26 MILES

Once marking one of Thayekhittaya’s four corners, this bulbous, towering pagoda probably dates from the 5th or 6th century AD. Three terraces encircle the…

6. Thayekhittaya

4.33 MILES

This ancient site, about 5 miles east of central Pyay, makes for an enjoyable few hours of laid-back exploration, often in isolation. Known to Pali…

7. Sri Ksetra Museum

4.4 MILES

Before exploring the ancient ruins of Thayekhittaya, it's worth stopping by this three-room museum at the entrance to the site. Inside, you'll find a…

8. Shwemyetman Paya

7.96 MILES

South of Pyay, you'll find an oversized buddha wearing a gargantuan set of eyeglasses with gold-plated rims.