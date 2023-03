On the southern side of Shwedaung, the attractive hilltop Shwenattaung Paya reportedly dates back to the Thayekhittaya era. Among the many buddha images is a serene one carved from marble. A large paya pwe (pagoda festival) is held here each year on the full moon of Tabaung (February/March).

To get to Shwedaung, hop on a pick-up truck headed towards Yangon. Pick-up trucks leave frequently from Pyay's bus station and pass by the Aung San statue before hitting the highway.