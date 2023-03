Follow Strand Rd north to catch the action at the lively and colourful central market which spreads over several blocks. As you approach, you’ll pass an ornate Chinese Temple dedicated to the goddess Guan Yin on the corner of Ya Yoke Tann St. A little further on are giant clay water pots and a row of thanakha-wood sellers (used as cosmetic paste). Continue along the riverside north of the market to find the Shwepaliamaw Paya.