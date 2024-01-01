Thakya Dita Nunnery

Sagaing

LoginSave

This modern nunnery has a 16.5ft gilded woven-cane buddha figure in an air-conditioned glass chamber. Respectful guests are warmly welcomed.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • View over the moat of Mandalay Palace to Mandalay Hill with its many temples; Shutterstock ID 241383850; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 241383850

    Mandalay Hill

    11.66 MILES

    To get a sense of Mandalay’s pancake-flat sprawl, climb the 760ft hill that breaks it. The walk up covered stairways on the hill's southern slope is a…

  • the Bagaya Kyaung monastery, entirely built in teak, characterized by wooden beams and panels inlaid and decorated with figures of gods and myths, Bagan, Myanmar; Shutterstock ID 1119025109; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1119025109

    Bagaya Kyaung

    3.15 MILES

    This lovely 1834 teak monastery is Inwa’s most memorable individual attraction. It's supported on 267 teak posts, the largest 60ft high and 9ft in…

  • The golden buddha of Mahamuni Paya.

    Mahamuni Paya

    7.33 MILES

    Every day, thousands of colourfully dressed faithful venerate Mahamuni's 13ft-tall seated buddha, a nationally celebrated image that’s popularly believed…

  • Mya Kyauk Kyaung at Yankin Hill, Mandalay.

    Yankin Hill

    13.74 MILES

    Staring distantly towards Mandalay Palace, temple-topped Yankin Hill is worth climbing for views of greater Mandalay's rice-field setting and of the Shan…

  • Footbridge Ubein Teakwood. Connects Amarapura To A Pagoda On The Other Side Of The Lake. Myanmar. (Photo by: EyeOn/UIG via Getty Images)

    U-Bein Bridge

    4.6 MILES

    The world’s longest teak footbridge gently curves 1300yd across shallow Taungthaman Lake, creating one of Myanmar’s most photographed sites. In dry season…

  • The Shwe In Bin Monastery, the old teakwood sculpture temple in Mandalay, Myanmar.

    Shwe In Bin Kyaung

    7.35 MILES

    A meditative departure from the usual Burmese 'douse-it-all-in-gold-and-pastels' aesthetic, this gorgeously carved teak monastery is beloved by tourists…

  • Soon U Pon Nya Shin Paya

    Soon U Pon Nya Shin Paya

    0.89 MILES

    This ‘early offering shrine’ is the most important of the temples on Sagaing Hill’s southern crown and the first you’ll come to on climbing the One Lion…

  • Tilawkaguru

    Tilawkaguru

    0.72 MILES

    At the foot of the great temple-studded hills of Sagaing, you’ll find this little-visited cave monastery. Supposedly built around the 1670s, Tilawkaguru…

View more attractions

Nearby Sagaing attractions

1. Shwezigon

0.42 MILES

This small pagoda offers nice views over the countryside.

2. Thacheiselik

0.53 MILES

Located north of the market area, this golden-domed stupa is a helpful landmark.

3. Aung San Statue

0.57 MILES

This gilded statue of Aung San in army uniform surveys a busy road junction.

4. Sitagu Buddhist Academy

0.69 MILES

Set up in 1994 to educate the brightest young monks, this academy is a major intellectual centre for Theravada Buddhism. The centrepiece is a Sanchi-style…

5. Tilawkaguru

0.72 MILES

At the foot of the great temple-studded hills of Sagaing, you’ll find this little-visited cave monastery. Supposedly built around the 1670s, Tilawkaguru…

6. Shin Pin Nan Kain

0.78 MILES

Shin Pin Nan Kain's brass-clad stupa sits on a hilltop that's lower than Sagaing Hill, but has even better panoramas.

7. U Min Thonze Caves

0.88 MILES

Around a 10-minute walk south of Soon U Pon Nya Shin, U Min Thonze Caves (literally '30 Caves') is a temple complex famed for its crescent-shaped…

8. Soon U Pon Nya Shin Paya

0.89 MILES

This ‘early offering shrine’ is the most important of the temples on Sagaing Hill’s southern crown and the first you’ll come to on climbing the One Lion…