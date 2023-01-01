Sitagu Buddhist Academy

Set up in 1994 to educate the brightest young monks, this academy is a major intellectual centre for Theravada Buddhism. The centrepiece is a Sanchi-style hemispherical stupa, gilded and embossed with dharma-wheel patterns. In the surrounding arcade are photos of Asia's great Buddhist sites, often shown as holiday-style snaps featuring the university's founder-monk Ashin Nyanissara.

You can walk around the campus anytime, but it would be odd to visit at night, after the monks turn in (around 8pm).