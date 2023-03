Linking Sagaing and Amarapura are two parallel bridges, each with multiple metal-framed spans. The 16-span 1934 Ava Bridge was partly demolished in 1942 to deny passage to advancing Japanese troops. It wasn’t repaired until 1954. The larger modern Sagaing Bridge, completed in 2005, is a bit of a surprise, considering the relatively rural surroundings of the roadways that access it.