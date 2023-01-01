Werawsana Jade Pagoda

Werawsana is reputedly the world’s first pagoda built entirely out of jade. It's a sight to behold in the evening, when it radiates a soft green glow that’s almost otherworldly (seriously, it looks like a piece of Buddhist kryptonite). But it is also a carnival scene – hawkers, teenagers and party people camp out here, which gives this religious site a surprisingly raucous feel. Appropriately enough, Mandalay's jade market has plans to move out here.

The Jade Pagoda stands outside Amarapura, about 9 miles to the south.