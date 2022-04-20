Busy Nyaungshwe (ေညာင္ေရႊ) is the main access point for Inle Lake. Located at the northern end of the lake, the town was once the capital of an important Shan kingdom (the former palace of the saophas (sky princes), who ruled here is now a museum). These days, Nyaungshwe has become a bustling travelers' center, with dozens of guesthouses and hotels, an increasing number of restaurants, a few bars and a pleasantly relaxed vibe.