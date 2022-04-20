The oldest and most important Buddhist shrine in Nyaungshwe, this handsome gilded stupa is hidden away inside a square compound south of Mingala Market…
Nyaungshwe
Busy Nyaungshwe (ေညာင္ေရႊ) is the main access point for Inle Lake. Located at the northern end of the lake, the town was once the capital of an important Shan kingdom (the former palace of the saophas (sky princes), who ruled here is now a museum). These days, Nyaungshwe has become a bustling travelers' center, with dozens of guesthouses and hotels, an increasing number of restaurants, a few bars and a pleasantly relaxed vibe.
- Yadana Man Aung Paya
The oldest and most important Buddhist shrine in Nyaungshwe, this handsome gilded stupa is hidden away inside a square compound south of Mingala Market…
- Shwe Yaunghwe Kyaung
This is probably the most photographed monastery in Nyaungshwe: the unique oval windows in the ancient teak thein (ordination hall) create a perfect frame…
- YYan Aung Nan Aung Hsu Taung Pye Paya
In the village of Nanthe, this Buddhist temple complex features a 26ft-high sitting buddha surrounded by stucco deva (celestial beings) and chinthe (half…
- CCultural Museum
This equal parts imposing and melancholy structure is the former haw (palace) of the last saopha (sky prince) of Nyaungshwe, Sao Shwe Thaike, who also…
- IIndependence Monument
The independence monument – a white obelisk – is tucked away at one end of a sports field. Next to it is a gold statue of Sao Shwe Thaike, the last saopha…
- RRed Mountain Estate
This winery is open daily for tastings (K5000 for four wines). There's an attached restaurant with a menu of mostly Western dishes, as well as good views…
- MMingala Market
At the entrance to town, this busy market is packed with locals every morning, when traders from the lake bring in fresh fish and produce from the…
