Getty Images/Flickr RF

Nyaungshwe

Busy Nyaungshwe (ေညာင္ေရႊ) is the main access point for Inle Lake. Located at the northern end of the lake, the town was once the capital of an important Shan kingdom (the former palace of the saophas (sky princes), who ruled here is now a museum). These days, Nyaungshwe has become a bustling travelers' center, with dozens of guesthouses and hotels, an increasing number of restaurants, a few bars and a pleasantly relaxed vibe.

Explore Nyaungshwe

  • Yadana Man Aung Paya

    The oldest and most important Buddhist shrine in Nyaungshwe, this handsome gilded stupa is hidden away inside a square compound south of Mingala Market…

  • Shwe Yaunghwe Kyaung

    This is probably the most photographed monastery in Nyaungshwe: the unique oval windows in the ancient teak thein (ordination hall) create a perfect frame…

  • Y

    Yan Aung Nan Aung Hsu Taung Pye Paya

    In the village of Nanthe, this Buddhist temple complex features a 26ft-high sitting buddha surrounded by stucco deva (celestial beings) and chinthe (half…

  • C

    Cultural Museum

    This equal parts imposing and melancholy structure is the former haw (palace) of the last saopha (sky prince) of Nyaungshwe, Sao Shwe Thaike, who also…

  • I

    Independence Monument

    The independence monument – a white obelisk – is tucked away at one end of a sports field. Next to it is a gold statue of Sao Shwe Thaike, the last saopha…

  • R

    Red Mountain Estate

    This winery is open daily for tastings (K5000 for four wines). There's an attached restaurant with a menu of mostly Western dishes, as well as good views…

  • M

    Mingala Market

    At the entrance to town, this busy market is packed with locals every morning, when traders from the lake bring in fresh fish and produce from the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Nyaungshwe.

  • See

    Yadana Man Aung Paya

    The oldest and most important Buddhist shrine in Nyaungshwe, this handsome gilded stupa is hidden away inside a square compound south of Mingala Market…

  • See

    Shwe Yaunghwe Kyaung

    This is probably the most photographed monastery in Nyaungshwe: the unique oval windows in the ancient teak thein (ordination hall) create a perfect frame…

  • See

    Yan Aung Nan Aung Hsu Taung Pye Paya

    In the village of Nanthe, this Buddhist temple complex features a 26ft-high sitting buddha surrounded by stucco deva (celestial beings) and chinthe (half…

  • See

    Cultural Museum

    This equal parts imposing and melancholy structure is the former haw (palace) of the last saopha (sky prince) of Nyaungshwe, Sao Shwe Thaike, who also…

  • See

    Independence Monument

    The independence monument – a white obelisk – is tucked away at one end of a sports field. Next to it is a gold statue of Sao Shwe Thaike, the last saopha…

  • See

    Red Mountain Estate

    This winery is open daily for tastings (K5000 for four wines). There's an attached restaurant with a menu of mostly Western dishes, as well as good views…

  • See

    Mingala Market

    At the entrance to town, this busy market is packed with locals every morning, when traders from the lake bring in fresh fish and produce from the…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Nyaungshwe

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.