Home to three notable diving sites: Shark Cave, an underwater canyon with sharks and rich coral; In Through the Out Door, an underwater passage with…
Myeik Archipelago
The beautiful islands of the Myeik Archipelago (also known as the Mergui Archipelago) lie off the Tanintharyi coast in the extreme south of Myanmar. While pearls and marine products from the region are sought after, it is the huge untapped potential of the archipelago as a beach and ecotourist destination that could really transform the area's economy. So far, though, Myanmar has resisted taking advantage of some of its most beautiful assets, although there is talk of opening up a few of the islands in the near future. But most of the islands are uninhabited (and they are much smaller than Thailand's islands), making tourism a challenge. For now, the few islands that do have people remain home to tiny villages with hardly any infrastructure and mixed populations of Burmese and the semi-nomadic Moken, so-called ‘sea gypsies’ who move from island to island and live by fishing.
Explore Myeik Archipelago
- TThree Islets
Home to three notable diving sites: Shark Cave, an underwater canyon with sharks and rich coral; In Through the Out Door, an underwater passage with…
- LLampi Kyun (Sullivan's Island)
Home to Lampi Island Marine National Park, the only marine park in Myanmar, and thought to be one of the least-disturbed island habitats in Southeast Asia…
- NNga Khin Nyo Gyee Kyun
There's a superb horseshoe-shaped bay at the south of this island, which is where you'll find the Boulder Bay Eco Resort, and a couple of fine beaches.
- BBlack Rock
One of the Myeik Archipelago's premier diving sites. This rocky, remote outpost is home to clear water and rich sea life, including manta rays (typically…
- WWestern Rocky
An underwater cave that has been known to draw sharks makes this arguably the Myeik Archipelago's finest dive site.
- KKho Yinn Khwa Kyun (Macleod Island)
This horseshoe-shaped island 40 nautical miles from Kawthoung is home to Myanmar Andaman Resort. There are at least 20 known dive sites around the island,…
- BBo Wei Kyun (Stewart Island)
South of this island is a rocky outcrop with above-ground and underwater caves. Nearby Maccarthy Rock has a beautiful limestone cliff more than 30m high…
- KKyun Philar (Great Swinton Island)
Home to the upmarket Awei Pila Resort and a small mixed Burmese and Moken village. There's decent snorkelling and the surrounding islands offer good…
- JJar Lann (Lord Loughborough Island)
This island is home to one of the largest villages in the Myeik Archipelago, with a mixed population of Bamar and Moken people. It also has one of the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Myeik Archipelago.
See
Three Islets
Home to three notable diving sites: Shark Cave, an underwater canyon with sharks and rich coral; In Through the Out Door, an underwater passage with…
See
Lampi Kyun (Sullivan's Island)
Home to Lampi Island Marine National Park, the only marine park in Myanmar, and thought to be one of the least-disturbed island habitats in Southeast Asia…
See
Nga Khin Nyo Gyee Kyun
There's a superb horseshoe-shaped bay at the south of this island, which is where you'll find the Boulder Bay Eco Resort, and a couple of fine beaches.
See
Black Rock
One of the Myeik Archipelago's premier diving sites. This rocky, remote outpost is home to clear water and rich sea life, including manta rays (typically…
See
Western Rocky
An underwater cave that has been known to draw sharks makes this arguably the Myeik Archipelago's finest dive site.
See
Kho Yinn Khwa Kyun (Macleod Island)
This horseshoe-shaped island 40 nautical miles from Kawthoung is home to Myanmar Andaman Resort. There are at least 20 known dive sites around the island,…
See
Bo Wei Kyun (Stewart Island)
South of this island is a rocky outcrop with above-ground and underwater caves. Nearby Maccarthy Rock has a beautiful limestone cliff more than 30m high…
See
Kyun Philar (Great Swinton Island)
Home to the upmarket Awei Pila Resort and a small mixed Burmese and Moken village. There's decent snorkelling and the surrounding islands offer good…
See
Jar Lann (Lord Loughborough Island)
This island is home to one of the largest villages in the Myeik Archipelago, with a mixed population of Bamar and Moken people. It also has one of the…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Myeik Archipelago
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.