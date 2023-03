A mile around the west end of Lake Meiktila, Shwe Kyaung is a walled monastery on the inland side of the road with Japanese signs leading to a WWII monument that British and Japanese survivors erected in 1972. Monks will show you around. Just past the monument, a picturesque path leads between the lake and (usually) flooded rice fields.

Don’t keep going to the south side of the lake, as the path leads into the no-go zone of a military compound.