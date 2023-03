Lake Meiktila is the town’s premier attraction. There are no boating options, but you can cycle around some of it. Between the road and rail bridges, west of the city centre, you won’t miss Phaung Daw U Paya, a temple housed in a giant floating barge shaped in the form of a golden karaweik, a mythical bird.

Cross the road bridge to reach the wooden pier leading to the pretty Antaka Yele Paya, a small pagoda perched on an island in the lake. Back on the main road is an Aung San statue.