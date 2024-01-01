Between the road and rail bridges, west of the city centre, you won’t miss Phaung Daw U Paya, a temple housed in a giant floating barge shaped in the form of a golden karaweik, a mythical bird. It's one of those over-the-top constructions that Myanmar's religious leaders seem to be passionate about!
Phaung Daw U Paya
Myanmar (Burma)
