Antaka Yele Paya

Myanmar (Burma)

Cross the road bridge to reach the wooden pier leading to pretty Antaka Yele Paya, a small pagoda perched on an island in the lake.

  • Lake Meiktila

    Lake Meiktila

    0.44 MILES

    Lake Meiktila is the town’s premier attraction. There are no boating options, but you can cycle around some of it. Between the road and rail bridges, west…

  • Shwe Kyaung

    Shwe Kyaung

    1.05 MILES

    A mile around the west end of Lake Meiktila, Shwe Kyaung is a walled monastery on the inland side of the road with Japanese signs leading to a WWII…

  • Phaung Daw U Paya

    Phaung Daw U Paya

    0.13 MILES

    Between the road and rail bridges, west of the city centre, you won’t miss Phaung Daw U Paya, a temple housed in a giant floating barge shaped in the form…

  • British Colonial Diplomat House

    British Colonial Diplomat House

    0.18 MILES

    A few hundred yards southwest of the bridge is a building that was once a British colonial diplomat house. The building was used as an interrogation…

