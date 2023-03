Spirited away in the back of the little-known, dark and dank Kha-Yon Caves are rows of ghostly buddha statues and wall paintings that come lurching out of the dark as the light from a torch catches them. Close by is another, smaller, cave system with an open cavern and a small cave-dwelling stupa. Bring a torch or buy candles from the stall near the entrance. The caves are northeast of Mawlamyine, 30 minutes by bus along the road to Hpa-an.