On the southern spur of the ridge overlooking Mawlamyine, this pagoda was named after a former monk who dreamed of finding gems here, then dug them up and used the proceeds to build a temple on the same site. One of the shrine buildings contains a curvy, sensual-looking reclining buddha. There are also statues depicting Gautama Buddha’s meeting with a sick man, an old man, a dead man and an ascetic – encounters that encouraged him to seek the meaning behind human suffering.