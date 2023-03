Directly north of Kyaikthanlan Paya and linked by a covered walkway, this is the largest temple complex in Mawlamyine and easily the most beautiful. It’s built in the typical Mon style with covered brick walkways linking various shrines. The highlight is the Bahaman Paya itself, a gorgeous chamber shimmering with mirrors, rubies and diamonds, and containing a century-old replica of its namesake in Mandalay.