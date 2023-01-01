Gaungse Kyun (Shampoo Island)

This picturesque little isle just off Mawlamyine’s northern end is so named because, during the Ava period, the yearly royal hair-washing ceremony customarily used water taken from a spring on the island. Tranquility rather than sights is the reason for venturing out here.

You can hire a boat (K3000 return) here from the pier at the northern end of town.

If you're in the mood to explore, you can visit Sandawshin Paya, a whitewash-and-silver zedi (stupa) said to contain Buddha hair relics, and a nearby Buddhist meditation centre.