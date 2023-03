This lake formed by Azin Dam (a water storage and flood-control facility that’s also used to irrigate local rubber plantations) also boasts a tidy recreation area and is a favourite picnic spot with locals. Don’t miss the tasty buthi kyaw (deep-fried gourd) sold here. At the northern end of the lake stands the gilded stupa of Kandawgyi Paya. The lake is around 18.5 miles southeast of Mawlamyine.